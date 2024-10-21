Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Marriage Rituals Begin With Traditional Ceremony

Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot soon. On Monday, Sobhita shared beautiful pictures from a pre-wedding ceremony. She captioned the post, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam 🦜🪷♥️ And so it begins!” The ceremony was held in Vishakhapatnam.

Godhuma means wheat. Raayi means stone. Pasupu means turmeric. Danchatam means crushing or grinding. So, the phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together". It has significance in the context of Telugu weddings. It refers to a traditional ritual where the bride and groom jointly grind wheat, turmeric, and sometimes other ingredients on a grinding stone (raayi). This act symbolizes the beginning of their life together, where they share responsibilities, work together, and prepare for a new phase in life.

It's one of many traditional rituals that highlight the coming together of the bride and groom in a Telugu wedding. For the ritual, Sobhita wore a silk saree in peach gold and green colours. She was surrounded by her friends and family as she took elders' blessings and touched their feet. She also ground the turmeric, as is customary. Fans wished her on her upcoming nuptials. “So so aesthetically beautiful,” wrote a fan. “How beautiful you are,” commented another. Chay and Sobhita got engaged in August in the presence of their immediate families. Chay is the son of Telugu star Nagarjuna. Chay was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu but they split up in 2021.