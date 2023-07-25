Sobhita Dhulipala shares interesting update on ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Tuesday shared an interesting update on the upcoming series ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared a video which they captioned, “was it an accident? Yes do we wish it happened sooner? YESSS! #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, coming soon.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvHfdiktPJN/

In the video, Sobhita left fans buzzing with excitement as she spilled the beans on the highly anticipated return of the Amazon Original series. After the viral accidental live, lead actor Sobhita couldn’t contain her excitement as she asked fans of the series to stay tuned. Confirming that ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ is indeed coming back with a bang! Sobhita promised that an official announcement containing more thrilling details will be made on July 26.

Soon after the makers dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“THE WAIT IS OVER FINALLY,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “OMGGG 4 year long wait is finally overrr!!!!”

Made in Heaven Season 1 garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling, nuanced characters, and thought-provoking themes.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

'Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair were directors for the first season's nine episodes.

Meanwhile, Shobhita recently garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the series ‘The Night Manager’ in which she was seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

