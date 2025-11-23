Sobhita Dhulipala wishes a happy birthday to 'lover' Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad, Nov 23 As Naga Chaitanya turned a year older on November 23, his better half, Sobhita Dhulipala, wished her 'lover' a happy birthday with an adorable social media post.

Sobhita took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a romantic photo with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The image, which seems to be from one of their holidays, had Naga Chaitanya lovingly zipping Shobita's Jacket in the middle of the street.

"Happy birthday lover @chayakkineni (sic)", the 'Made in Heaven' actress captioned the post.

Naga Chaitanya reacted to the post with a red heart emoji in the comment section.

For those who do not know, Sobhita is Naga Chaitanya's second wife. He was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and decided to part ways four years later in 2021.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship public only after their engagement in August 2024. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in December that year.

Meanwhile, commemorating Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers of his next have unveiled the title and first look poster from the drama, which was initially called "#NC24".

Made under the direction of Karthik Dandu, the project has been named "Vrushakarma".

Wishing Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, Mahesh Babu shared the title and first look poster of the movie on social media with the caption, "Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (sic)."

Naga Chaitanya has an intense and raw avatar in his next. Flaunting his toned physique, he can be seen in the middle of a fight. A dramatic celestial eclipse with broken structures and a war-torn landscape is also visible in the background.

Uploading the first look poster for his next on his IG, Naga Chaitanya penned, "#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic)".

With Meenakshi Chowdhury as the leading lady, "Vrushakarma" will also have 'Laapataa Ladies' fame Sparsh Srivastava in a key role.

