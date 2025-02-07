Sobhita excited to see hubby Naga Chaitanya’s ‘clean shaven’ face post ‘Thandel’ release

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has heaped praise on her husband Naga Chaitanya and said that she will finally see his clean-shaven face.

Sobhita took to her Instagram stories, where heaped praise on Chaitanya and his film “Thandel”, which releases today.

“#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extra-ordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow,” she wrote alongside a picture of Chaitanya from the film.

She then wrote a line in Telugu, which read: “Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni.”

Which translates to: “Finally you will shave your beard and I will see your face."

Chaitanya and Sobhita recently tied the knot with their wedding ceremony being a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the top personalities of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations.

Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony.

Sobhita also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions.

During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

Talking about “Thandel”, the romantic action thriller film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It also stars Sai Pallavi.

The film revolves around rugged experiences of fishermen from Srikakulam who found themselves accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip.

