Sobhita is ecstatic as ‘Monkey Man’ gets BAFTA nod: Am I dreaming or what

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is over-the-moon as her film “Monkey Man” got a BAFTA nod and tops Rotten Tomatoes Best Reviewed movie.

The actress shared on social media that her film Monkey Man has entered the race for the BAFTAs, with Dev Patel receiving a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Director or Producer.

The film won in the Best Action and Adventure Movies category. It was nominated alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Rebel Ridge and Twisters.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, she wrote, “AM I DREAMIN OR WHAT HOLY ….. - A Bafta nomination. - Rotten tomatoes best reviewed action and adventure film 2024. #IndieForLife.”

Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel, is an action-packed thriller about an ex-convict seeking redemption in a corrupt, chaotic world. The action thriller film is directed and produced by Dev Patel. The film stars Patel as the title character, with Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma in supporting roles.

It was in 2024, when Sobhita got married to actor Naga Chaitanya at the Annapura studios in Hyderabad. She shared special moments from their much hyped wedding in December.

Posting their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram they captioned it in Telugu.

The first picture shows Sobhita lovingly holding Naga’s face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including 'Havan' and 'Jaimaala' .

During the 'Jaimala' ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in.

Naga and Shobhita got married on December 5, 2024. The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, and celebrated couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar.

Annapurna Studios was founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It is a cherished family legacy not only for Akkineni family but for the entire Telugu cinema fraternity. Spanning 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the studio holds a significant place in Tollywood's history, making it a fitting backdrop for this memorable day.

