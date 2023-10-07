Soccer star Neymar, his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi blessed with a baby girl

Belem [Brazil], October 7 : Brazilian star winger Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have become parents to a baby girl.

Bruna shared the good news via a post on her Instagram account.

Her post loosely translated as, "Our Mavie came to complete our lives [?] Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us... thank you for choosing us ."

The new mother in the town also shared adorable pictures with the little one. In one of the snaps, you can see Neymar and Bruna holding Mavie in their arms.

The news of Neymar and Bruna becoming daddy and mommy has left their fans elated. The comment section of Bruna's post is flooded with congratulatory wishes.

"[?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?][?]," a fan commented.

"How adorable. God bless you all," another one wrote.

In June 2023, Neymar issued a public apology to Bruna after reports of him cheating on her broke, E! Online reported.

"I do this for both of you and your family," he wrote alongside a June 21 Instagram photo of the couple, via translation. "Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward continued, "I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."

Noting that he did "wrong," Neymar went on to explain that "all of this hit one of the most special people in my life," adding that Bruna is "the woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child."

"Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that," he added. "If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

The athlete concluded his apology with vowing that he'll "try" hard to make their relationship work.

"Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win," he wrote. "Our love for each other will make us stronger."

Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi is a model and a social media influencer. Neymar also has a 12-year-old son with his former partner, Carolina Dantas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor