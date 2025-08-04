"Social media is so full of haters...": Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on digital life, audio musical play 'Drama Queen' and more

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : For celebrities, speaking their mind can often make them a target of social media trolls. And actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is quite familiar with it.

In an interview with ANI, Suchitra opened up about online trolling and how she has developed a coping mechanism to deal with it.

"I think whatever we do, whatever we say, however we behave, there's always a consequence. And social media is so full of haters...they hate on you for anything. So at some point, you have to draw your own lines as to who you're going to cater to," she shared.

Revealing she had been subjected to online rape and death threats, Suchitra added, "I choose to cater to my own conscience, but some people are not comfortable with that kind of hate and that kind of trolling. I mean, I've had rape threats and death threats when I used to tweet very actively, so I'm used to it. But not everybody has the bandwidth to deal with all that. So to each their own, like I always say."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress-singer recently came up with Audible's 'Drama Queen - The Musical', which is adapted from her bestselling memoir.

Sharing her experience working on the audio format, Suchitra said, "Audio is a very unique experience in itself. I think the experience of audio for everybody is going to be very unique because literally, your mind is your camera. Your imagination can take it anywhere. There are no visuals to precondition you or bind you in any way. You know, you can let your imagination take you wherever the sound takes you. You can imagine the characters as you want, you know, you can envision everything as you want."

Suchitra described the musical as a "light, fun piece."

"So I think my motive behind Drama Queen is entertainment, entertainment, entertainment with a dash of introspection," she shared.

