Sofia Richie announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

Washington DC [US], October 17 : Model and social media personality, Sofia Richie, who is the youngest daughter of the legendary singer Lionel Richie, shared that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Elliot Grainge, according to E! News.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump, with the caption, "On my way to launch these babies."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP5CDFyCd4u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In 2024, Sofia welcomed a baby girl with Grainge. In a heartwarming Instagram post shared at that time, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge.

The black-and-white photograph, which has since melted hearts across the internet, captures Richie and Grainge holding their newborn daughter's tiny feet.

Richie poignantly captioned the photo, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 5*20*24 best day of my life." Grainge, 30, echoed her sentiments in the comments, adding, "Now it really is a family of three."

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have been together since making their relationship Instagram official in April 2021. They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in the South of France in April 2023.

Despite their public profiles, they have maintained a relatively private relationship. Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, is also a prominent figure in the music industry as the founder and CEO of the independent record label 10K Projects.

