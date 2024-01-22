Sofia Vergara: I don't need a man
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2024 12:39 PM2024-01-22T12:39:54+5:302024-01-22T12:40:05+5:30
Los Angeles, Jan 22 Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who has split from Joe Manganiello, says she doesn't "need" ...
Los Angeles, Jan 22 Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who has split from Joe Manganiello, says she doesn't "need" a man.
The 51-year-old actress split from Joe Manganiello last year, and although she'd love to find another romance.
The Hollywood star -- who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023 -- told HELLO! magazine: "I don't feel as though I need a man. I want one, but I don't need one."
Vergara is perhaps best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom 'Modern Family', reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The actress welcomed the challenge of playing a real-life drug trafficker in her new Netflix show 'Griselda'.
The actress, who also served as an executive producer on the mini-series, shared: "I wanted change. I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending."
Despite their obvious differences, Sofia was still able to relate to Griselda Blanco, who was a notorious cocaine trafficker, in some ways.
She said: "There were many things that I loved about that character, because as an actor, getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating.
"I don't understand many things about her, but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother, and I'm an immigrant."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app