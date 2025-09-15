Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy

Los Angeles [US], September 15 : Actor Sofia Vergara missed attending the Emmys 2025 due to a last-minute health emergency.

The 'Modern Family' alum, 53, revealed on Instagram that she was forced to skip the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday after being hit with what she called the "craziest eye allergy" just before heading out the door.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER," Vergara wrote, captioning a carousel post that included a close-up photo of her swollen left eye. "Sorry, I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!"

She also shared a few pictures and videos from the medical room. In one of the clips, she could be seen resting in a hospital bed. The other clips showed her rinsing her eye with water at a hospital sink.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOm3gEikTSa/?img_index=1

Vergara was scheduled to present at this year's ceremony, according to a Sept, alongside a starry list that included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, Jude Law, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as per PEOPLE.

The 2025 Emmys were hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor