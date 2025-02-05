Soha Ali Khan and her family savor flavors of Japan

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to social media to share delightful glimpses from her family vacation in Japan.

The pictures feature her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, exploring some of the most picturesque tourist destinations in the country.

In the photos, the family is seen happily posing in front of iconic landmarks, capturing the essence of their cultural journey. Soha also shared moments of them indulging in local Japanese delicacies, giving fans a sneak peek into their culinary adventure. In one of the images, Kunal can be seen eating noodles. In another, he is seen striking a goofy pose with his daughter outside a restaurant.

Some of the candid shots show Soha and Kunal posing together.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress had earlier dropped a heartfelt video featuring her and her family exploring Japan. Soha also added Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D'souza’s song “O gujariya.” Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Japan and us - a 'matcha' made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan. The family trip included a visit to the renowned Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyoto. Soha dropped a few photos on her Instagram, capturing moments of her, Kunal, and Inaaya exploring the temple’s peaceful atmosphere. The images showcase the family admiring the breathtaking architecture and scenic views that surround the historic site.

Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.”

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

