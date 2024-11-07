Soha Ali Khan drops candid beach fun with daughter Inaaya on Maldives vacation

New Delhi [India] November 7 : Soha Ali Khan is currently enjoying a beautiful vacation in the Maldives with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya. The actress has been giving fans a glimpse into their relaxing holiday through her Instagram posts.

On Thursday, Soha shared a series of pictures with her daughter, Inaaya, and shared some adorable pictures from their trip.

The cutest of the post was a candid shot of Soha and Inaaya as they enjoyed their time on the beach. Another picture showed Soha looking stunning in a selfie, showing just how much she's soaking up the sun and enjoying her family time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCEn3wLij6Q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Just recently, the actress shared some beautiful moments from her family holiday at the Patina Maldives in the Fari Islands.

The first picture shows Kunal indulging in a gelato while Soha playfully sits on a tricycle. The couple also posed for a perfect shot with the crystal-clear sea in the background. Little Inaaya is also seen having fun in the pool with her parents, making the vacation even more special.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB8Kaj6hyCJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, Soha recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke withand opened up about her fitness mantra.

"My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit," Soha shared.

