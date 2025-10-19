Soha Ali Khan drops sneak peeks of pre-Diwali celebration with Saif, Kareena & Karisma

Mumbai Oct 19 The pre-Diwali celebration has commenced for Soha Ali Khan, who used social media to drop sneak peeks from the festivities with her loved ones.

The photos uploaded by Soha on her Instagram included brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

While Soha, Saif, and Amrita were seen twinning in red ethnic attires, Bebo looked her stylish self in a blue lehenga with golden embellishments.

"Last night had some solid gold energy (Sparkles Emoji) #happydhanteras !!, (sic)," Soha mentioned in the caption.

Prior to this, Soha shared a fun way to combine her pre-Diwali spring cleaning with her workouts.

Soha took to her Instagram account and posted a clip of herself holding a cloth to her gym mirror and working on her biceps in a vertical motion, cleaning the mirror simultaneously.

The 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' actress repeated a similar trick as she performed her other arm exercises.

Furthermore, she placed the towels below her feet and effectively mopped the floor of the gym.

Dropping the video of her unique workout session on the photo-sharing app, Soha penned, "Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion ? (Laughing and dancing emoji) #diwaliready #functionalfitness.(sic)"

On October 4, as Soha celebrated her 47th birthday, Bebo took to her social media to wish her sister-in-law on her special day.

Kareena shared a couple of pictures of the two, along with the caption, “May the books, sugar-free cake, and the hugs never stop. Happy birthday, darling Soha.”

One of the photos had Kareena posing with Soha against a floral backdrop with a neon-lit ‘Happy Birthday’ sign. Another still featured Soha enjoying a bite of dessert while seated comfortably.

The post further included a capture of Soha reading a book dressed in a floral nightwear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor