Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's achievement in gymnastics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's achievement in gymnastics.

Soha dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sunday was quite the funday."

From cutting cake to getting a gold medal for Inaaya, the album says it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

As soon as she dropped the post, fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings for Inaaya.

A user wrote, "Wonderful memories," while another commented, "So beautiful."

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

