Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and family enjoy perfect winter holidays with ludo and other board games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Soha Ali Khan spent her winter holidays in the most heartwarming way by playing board games and spending quality time with her husband Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya, and her mother, the legendary Sharmila Tagore

Taking to Instagram, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared a series of photos which featured her enjoying sunlit afternoons and playing board games while enjoying her family's company.

The highlights of their holiday included cosy ludo sessions in an elegant green drawing room, where the family shared laughs along with steaming cups of tea.

They carried the fun outdoors as Kunal, Soha, and Inaaya played ludo in the courtyard while basking in the winter Sun. Another photo featured a game of snakes and ladders between Kunal and Inaaya on the terrace which adds another playful moment to their retreat.

What truly stole hearts was an endearing moment between Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya, where the little one kissed her grandmother while she held a framed picture of their cute photo.

Meanwhile, Soha recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke withand opened up about her fitness mantra.

"My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit," Soha shared.

Soha Ali Khan is known for films 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dil Kabaddi', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Shaadi No. 1' and others.

