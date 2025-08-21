Soha Ali Khan lauds Kareena Kapoor's approach to "parenting", calls social media a "problem" in raising kids

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan has praised sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan for her parenting approach, calling her an inspiration for "positive parenting" while also opening up about the challenges of raising children in the age of social media.

Soha Ali Khan will be debuting her podcast titled 'All About Her', which will feature discussions with Bollywood actresses regarding mental health, fitness, postpartum and other subjects related to women's lives.

While talking about the show, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be attending her show to discuss parenting.

Soha said that she respects Kareena for her approach to parenting, among other things, which led to her inviting the 'Jab We Met' actress on her podcast to discuss the importance of "positive parenting".

While talking to ANI, Soha said, "I really respect her for so many things. But what I respect her for is her approach towards parenting. And so we have an episode with her on positive parenting."

Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actress shares two sons with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Their names are Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As for Soha, the actress is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and is the mother of eight-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Reflecting on the influence of celebrity status and media scrutiny on parenting, Soha stated,

"I think that there are many problems to parenting. Media is now social media. We are public figures, of course. We are actors. We are known faces. There are some positives with that. There are some negatives with that," she said.

However, the actress says that the problems in raising kids are similar for all parents, irrespective of their profession and nationality.

Soha drew comparisons from the recent Netflix series 'Adolescence' to state that "social media" is one of the big problems in parenting nowadays.

"But one problem for all parents is social media. You have to be aware of what your child is doing. Maybe every parent has seen that show, Adolescence, where you think that your son or daughter is safe at home, locked in their room. But they are interacting with the world through the internet. And if you don't talk to your child, don't communicate, then it is scary," said Soha Ali Khan.

While she pointed out the modern problems with parenting, the actress narrated her own experience with the media and paparazzi after she gave birth to her daughter, Inaaya.

She lauded the media and paps for respecting her family's privacy whenever asked.

"As far as paparazzi or media is concerned, my own personal experience has been one that has been good. Whenever we have said, please don't take pictures of Inaya. We are in the swimming pool. This is a private moment. They have been very respectful of that," said Soha Ali Khan.

Daughter of late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Soha is also the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the horror-thriller 'Chhorii 2' alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, which released earlier in 2025.

