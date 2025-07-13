Soha Ali Khan Opens Up on Her Mother Sharmila Tagore’s Advice for a Happy Marriage

Sharmila Tagore, the legendary actress of Bollywood, once ruled the silver screen with her powerful performances and captivating beauty. Her life has not only been immensely successful but also deeply enriched with experiences. Sharmila has gracefully fulfilled her roles as a devoted wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. Her relationship with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has always been regarded as ideal and inspirational. When her daughter Soha got married, Sharmila gave her a simple yet powerful piece of advice to help sustain the marriage. When Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with actor Kunal Khemu, Sharmila Tagore advised her daughter that a woman should always be mindful of a man's ego. Soha revealed this herself, saying, “My mother told me that a woman should respect a man's ego, and a man should understand a woman's emotions. If both partners can do this for each other, their relationship will last long and be successful.”

She further added, “In today’s world, people often say that men also have emotions and women also have egos – and that’s true. But the advice my mother gave me has helped me immensely. In my opinion, maintaining a long-term relationship is one of the most difficult things in life. In such a bond, it’s not enough to be just partners – being each other’s friends is equally important. Because if you impose everything on your partner, it creates immense pressure on the relationship.”

Soha married Kunal Khemu in 2015. The couple is also blessed with a daughter named Inaaya.