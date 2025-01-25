Soha Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Kunal Kemmu on 10th marriage anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 25 As they completed ten years of marital bliss on Saturday, actress Soha Ali Khan penned a heartwarming note for her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu.

Soha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a reel video featuring the precious moments they have spent together. The clip begins with the couple’s day of marriage. They are seen reading out the vows to each other.

The video then moves ahead to the various places they have traveled, the experiences they have shared and Soha’s pregnancy days.

“Ten years later ... I still do, and I aways will. Heart, infinity and evil eye emoji,” Soha wrote.

It was in 2009 on the sets of Umesh Shukla's 2009 comedy “Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge”, when Soha and Kunal met. They started dating while sharing screen space in the crime comedy “99” and “Mr Joe B Carvalho.”

They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

On January 24, Soha shared a glimpse from their holiday in Japan. She shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, featuring her, Kunal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The image also includes Soha's daughter, Inaaya Naumi, posing with them.

Sharing this candid click, Soha wrote in the caption, “In the land of the rising sun JP.”

Last year in September, Kunal and Soha reunited with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who were also enjoying a holiday in Europe. The two Bollywood couples were spotted taking group selfies and enjoying their time with a few other friends.

Meanwhile, Soha recently provided an update on her brother Saif Ali Khan's health following a recent knife attack at his home. Speaking to the media, she said, “We are happy that he is recovering well. We are very thankful and feel blessed that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”

