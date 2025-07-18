Soha Ali Khan reveals her morning detox ritual rooted in self-love

Mumbai, July 18 Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her morning wellness ritual, rooted deeply in self-love.

The actress revealed that she begins her day with a detoxifying drink that helps her feel refreshed and centred. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video where she is seen making a white pumpkin juice. In the caption, she revealed that she has been drinking this detoxifying drink on an empty stomach for the past three months.

For the caption, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress wrote, “Self love is hugely important ! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach, for the past three months. It's detoxifying , cooling and great for my gut #nutrition #detox #juice #morningritual #fitnessfriday.” She also added Miley Cyrus’ Flowers as the background score for the video.

Yesterday, Soha Ali Khan had shared a rare and charming glimpse of herself cooking in the kitchen. The ‘Chhorii 2’ actress took to Instagram to post two pictures where she was seen preparing a meal. Though she didn’t reveal what she was cooking, Soha playfully clarified that it was indeed her in the kitchen—and not an AI-generated image. She captioned the post, “Yes, it's me. No, it's not AI - I cooked!! #raresighting.”

In the photos, the actress was seen smiling and striking a pose for the camera.

In a recent interview with IANS during the promotions of “Chhorii 2,“ Soha had candidly admitted that cooking wasn’t her strength. She shared that it was usually her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, who handled things in the kitchen. Soha also mentioned that in most of the photos she posted online, she was often just pretending to be engaged in something.

Soha shared, “I actually don't know how to cook anything. I was just staring at it. And I was pretending to do something. Is this salt or sugar? Tell me. So, I put this in. Kunal is the cook in our family. More than me, Inaya can cook. She makes great chapatis.”

