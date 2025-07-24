Soha Ali Khan reveals what she eats every morning on an empty stomach

Mumbai, July 24 Actress and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan took to social media to tease her fan base about her morning wellness routine.

In a recent post, she asked her followers to guess what she eats on an empty stomach every morning — giving two interesting options: soaked almonds or raw garlic. Taking to her Instagram stories, Soha posted a short video of where she is seen eating one a raw garlic. The text on her post read, “Can you guess what I am eating every morning on an empty stomach? Soaked almonds or raw garlic.”

A few days ago, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress revealed that she has been drinking white pumpkin juice detoxifying drink on an empty stomach for the past three months.

Soha shared a video of herself preparing white pumpkin juice, offering a glimpse into her morning wellness routine. In the caption, she “wrote, “Self-love is hugely important ! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach for the past three months. It's detoxifying, cooling, and great for my gut #nutrition #detox #juice #morningritual #fitnessfriday.”

Soha Ali Khan had also offered a rare and delightful peek into her time in the kitchen. The 'Chhorii 2' actress posted two candid photos on Instagram, showing herself in the midst of preparing a meal. While she didn’t disclose what she was cooking, she humorously confirmed that it was truly her—and not an AI-generated image—at the stove.

“Yes, it's me. No, it's not AI - I cooked!! #raresighting,” the ‘Tum Mile’ actress wrote as the caption.

In a recent interview with IANS, while promoting Chhorii 2, Soha openly admitted that cooking isn’t exactly her forte. She revealed that it’s usually her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, who takes charge in the kitchen. Soha also added with a laugh that in many of the pictures she posts online, she’s often just pretending to be busy with something.

Soha shared, “I actually don't know how to cook anything. I was just staring at it. And I was pretending to do something. Is this salt or sugar? Tell me. So, I put this in. Kunal is the cook in our family. More than me, Inaya can cook. She makes great chapatis.”

