Soha Ali Khan seeks blessings at Buddhist temple with family

Mumbai, Jan 28 Soha Ali Khan recently shared heartwarming photos from her visit to the iconic Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan, alongside her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The family trip took place at the famous Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Kyoto. On Tuesday, Soha took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos wherein she Kunal, and Inaaya are seen exploring the temple's serene surroundings, taking in the stunning architecture and picturesque views.

The family looked happy and relaxed, making the most of their time together in one of Japan’s most treasured landmarks. The couple also posed together for the happy clicks. Sharing the images, Soha wrote in the caption, “Gratitude and blessings.”

A few days ago, Soha and Kunal celebrated a decade of marriage as they shared throwback pictures and videos from their 10-year-long journey together. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress dropped a heartfelt post, featuring a beautiful video from their wedding day, vacation snapshots, and special moments from their life together. For the caption, Soha wrote, “Ten years later... I still do, and I always will.”

Meanwhile, Kunal shared a collection of vacation photos and posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his "jaan," Soha.

He wrote, “In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain, You make the cold seem warmer, and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life, if I didn't have you as my partner, my wife @sakpataudi. Happy 10th Anniversary, my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn't know you.”

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

