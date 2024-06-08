Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of daughter Inaaya's summer holidays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Actress Soha Ali Khan, who often shares adorable pictures of her daughter Inaaya, delighted fans with insights into what her daughter is currently enjoying.

On Friday, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress treated her Instagram followers to a series of pictures featuring her little daughter Inaaya.

In the second picture, the little one can be seen getting a haircut at a salon while holding the mystery novel, Journey Under the Midnight Sun, by Keigo Higashino.

The third image shows Inaaya enjoying a swim with her dad, actor Kunal Kemmu, in a swimming pool. The fourth picture captures her relaxing in a bathrobe. In the final photo, Inaaya is seen expressing her creativity through painting on a sheet of paper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Apart from these pictures, Soha added a caption revealing that Inaaya's summer break has commenced, and she has started a digital detox.

"The summer holidays have just begun and we are trying to keep cool - both indoors and outdoors," read the caption of her post.

Soha Ali Khan began her Bollywood career in 2004 with the film Dil Maange More, where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor. She later appeared in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, featuring Aamir Khan.

Apart from these roles, Soha has been part of various films, including Ahista Ahista, Dil Kabaddi, Dhundte Reh Jaaoge, Tum Mile, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, War Chhod Na Yaar, and Ghayal: Once Again.

She also featured in Go Goa Gone, a film starring Kunal Kemmu. Soha is set to appear next in Chhorii 2, the sequel to the 2021 movie Chhorii, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor