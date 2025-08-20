Soha Ali Khan shares research insights of her new podcast

Mumbai, Aug 20 Actress Soha Ali Khan, who has set to bring her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, has spoken up on the research insights that she came across while putting the podcast together.

The actress spoke with IANS recently during the promotions of her show, and said that her podcast makes good use of graphics and explainer sketches to help her viewers understand the subject matter in a better way and provide an in-depth analysis.

She told IANS, “I was told in my research that the graphics are very important. I've also been told in my research that a lot of people consume podcasts when they're in the middle of business meetings, and their bosses don't know that they are actually watching something, which is why a lot of people watch it with low volume, sometimes when they're on trains, and when they're in places where it can be noisy”.

She further mentioned, “So it is very important also, because people consume and absorb data, sometimes better when it is given in an audio visual format, not just audio, I do that myself. So, I feel that the graphics, especially given the content of these podcasts, are very important. So every podcast, especially when we introduce the subject, and in the beginning, has graphics, and then it will have some key takeaways that will be given in print form as well that will come. So we're working on that packaging with our team”.

‘All About Her’ will touch upon a vast variety of topics affecting a woman's everyday life, ranging from nutrition to physical fitness, to balancing hormones and work life, to learning the fundamentals of investment, to managing mental wellbeing.

It brings together a powerhouse line-up of women from all walks of life, and will see insightful yet entertaining conversations with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Smriti Irani, Radhika Gupta, Patralekha, and Sunny Leone, along with many other popular faces from Bollywood, and experts like Doctor Kiran Coelho, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, and Rujuta Diwekar.

