Soha Ali Khan tries to 'channel her inner Bebo' as Kareena turns 45

Mumbai, Sep 21 Actress Soha Ali Khan reveals she is 'trying to channel her inner Bebo' as sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 45th birthday on Sunday.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress dropped a video of applying lipstick, imitating Kareena, who is sitting next to her.

"On your birthday (Cake emoji) - trying to channel my inner Bebo (Lipstick, kiss, love eyes, and laughing emoji).. love you ! @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration!," Soha penned the caption.

The post further included some other unseen photos of Bebo with Soha.

Saif Ali Khan's other sister, Saba Pataudi, also wished Kareena by posting a gamut of rare photographs with her sister-in-law.

Along with Kareena and Saba, these photos also had other members of the family, including Saif, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, little Taimur, and Jeh.

She further wrote a heartfelt note for Kareena saying, "Beboooo jaan (red heart emoji) To ALL the moments we've shared....Our traditional selfies together, To the photos I’ve taken..U with Bhai or Ma..kids etc. To the family occasions, you complete....!Eid, Diwali, Birthdays n more.....!(sic)"

"Keep Shining...You don't need a saree with glitz, its All about You! So proud! You totally Rock! (Last pic from your media coverage obviously (wink emoji)) Here's wishing You , a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY(Cake, birthday party and love kiss emoji) !! See u Soon. Lots of love (Red heart emoji)," Saba added.

In addition to this, Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, also wished her on her special day with a throwback image of the sister duo on her IG.

The photo showed Kareena adorably hugging her elder sister.

"Best sister, Best friends and Beyond (infinity and red heart emoji) Happy birthday to my most precious sister (love hug emoji) Love you mostest (Three red heart emoji)," Karisma captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor