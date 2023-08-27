Soha Ali Khan’s picture with evergreen beauty Sharmila Tagore leaves fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan dropped a mesmerising picture with her mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore.

The picture shows mother-daughter duo flashing their million-dollar smiles.

“Had to capture the mom-ent,” she captioned the post.

As soon as Soha uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section and showered praises on the beautiful ladies.

“Sharmila ji is so so gorgeous,” a social media user commented.

“So gorgeous as always,” another one wrote.

“Sharmila Ma’am is still the most graceful and beautiful woman! Gorgeous both of you,” a netizen wrote.

Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood.She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry. She was recently seen in the family drama 'Gulmohar.

Soha also followed in the footsteps of her mom Sharmila Tagore. She has featured in films like ‘Tum Mile’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’.

In the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Chhorii 2’.

