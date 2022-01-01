Soha celebrates new year with family, posts pics with Saif, Kareena, Kunal

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress Soha Ali Khan Pataudi attended the New Year family dinner with husband Kunal Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother Saif Ali Khan and and Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor.

She took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump from the dinner with happy faces.

Captioning her pictures, Soha wrote, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind."

This is the second time that Kareena has gone to a family gathering after her Covid recovery. Earlier, she attended the customary Christmas lunch at her uncle Kunal Kapoor's Juhu home.

Kareena tested positive for the bug in December after she attended a party at Karan Johar's house along with her friend Amrita Arora.

