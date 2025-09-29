Soha, Kunal's daughter Inaaya turns 8, 'mami' Kareena shares adorbale pics of little one

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned 8 on Monday.

Marking the birthday of the little one, Soha and her family members shared adorable pictures of Inaaya on social media.

Soha took to Instagram with a witty caption that perfectly captures the parenting experience.

She wrote, "8 trips around the sun but still no full night's sleep. #happybirthdaytous."

Soha also shared some throwback pictures of Inaaya, including one where Kunal is seen sleeping while holding baby Inaaya close to him.

Inaaya also garnered beautiful birthday messages from her 'mami' Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She posted two adorable pictures of Inaaya: the first captured her posing with her mamu, Saif Ali Khan, while the second was a candid moment shared between Kareena, Inaaya and Jeh.

"Happy birthday Princess Innaya ...love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world

@kunalkemmu @sakpataudi," Kareena captioned the post.

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015.

The couple welcomed Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

In one of the previous interviews with ANI, Kunal shared his approach to parenting in a world dominated by technology, fame, and the paparazzi.

As a father to 8-year-old Inaaya, Kunal emphasized the importance of empowering his daughter with the skills to navigate the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

He also offered a candid glimpse into how he and his wife, Soha Ali Khan, are navigating parenthood while maintaining their own sense of identity as public figures.

Kunal's parenting philosophy is centered around giving Inaaya the freedom to make her own decisions and live her truth.

"I want her to live her life to the fullesthave all the experiences that I didn't have. I want her to travel, ride a bike, dive, climb mountains, and just experience life," Kunal told ANI.

Kunal revealed that it's now just a part of their life when asked how he copes with the constant presence of the paparazzi.

"It's kind of become a part of life now," he said, adding, "Luckily, we haven't reached a point where it gets scary. It did get a little intense when they started using zoom lenses and you wouldn't even know you were being clicked or recorded."

However, he emphasised that, for the most part, the paparazzi have been respectful of their boundaries. "If you've said, 'Please let me be,' most of the time, they have," he said.

