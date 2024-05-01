Soha, Saif, Kareena celebrate Saba Pataudi's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse of her sister Saba Pataudi's birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a series of photos featuring herself, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and other family members.

In the first picture, Soha, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya can be seen clapping as birthday girl Saba cuts two delicious cakes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6bbAa7yemi/?

In one of the photos, Kareena hugging and posing Soha's daughter Inaaya.

Sara Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu seemed to have missed the celebration.

Earlier, in the day, Kareena Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane to share throwback pictures with her sister-in-law on the latter's birthday.

"Happy birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless you (red heart emojis)," she captioned the images.

Saba is the second child of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Saba is an active social media user. She often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Recently, Kareena conducted an interactive session on her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans. A fan asked the actor if she had a favourite song from the album and Kareena said that she will always be a Diljit Dosanjh fan so of course her choice is Naina. Kareena also shared she loved the comedy in the script and that sister Karisma Kapoor has seen the film thrice!

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.

