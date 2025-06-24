Soha shares pictures of ‘three generations’: Invaluable life lessons you can't get from a book

Mumbai, June 24 Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan had a picture-perfect weekend as she spent quality time with “three generations” under one roof, which included her mother Sharmila Tagore along with her and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her weekend fun with her mother Sharmila and daughter Inaaya. In the first image, the trio are seen posing for the camera with their furry friend.

Another image showed Inaaya giving a kiss to her mother as Soha and Sharmila smiled for the camera. A photograph had Sharmila and Inaaya reading as they sat next to a cabinet full of sneakers.

“This week was family done right ... three generations and invaluable life lessons you can't get from a book #love #laughter #livingslow,” Soha wrote as the caption.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was recently seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

On June 23, Soha took to social media to share what helps her kickstart the week with energy and focus.

She shared a video of herself working out. For the caption she wrote, “Only this song could help me get the week off to a running start! #mondaymotivation #song #pushyourself.”

In the clip, Soha could be seen showcasing her flexibility by performing intense exercises. The video begins with the actress working out in her garden before transitioning to a gym, where she continues her fitness routine.

The actress often documents her fitness journey by sharing photos and videos on Instagram, giving a glimpse into her dedication to staying healthy and active.

