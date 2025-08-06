Soha steps into the kitchen for second time in 2025 to make homemade chocolates

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is on a three week cleanse, revealed that she stepped into the kitchen for the second time this year as she was craving for chocolates and tried her hands into making them.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself, where she is seen making some homemade chocolates.

In the clip, the actress is heard saying: “So some of you may know that I am on this three week cleanse where I'm not allowed to have sugar, I'm not allowed to have gluten, I'm not allowed to have dairy, it is lots of fun.”

She added: “Today's day 10 and I have this serious craving for chocolate. So I'm going to step into the kitchen for the second time this year and I am going to attempt to make homemade chocolate.”

In the caption, she revealed that even though the chocolates turned out to be “super professional looking” but somewhere Soha went wrong.

She wrote: “They say necessity is the mother of invention so I tried to make some home-made healthy chocolates and they turned out super professional looking ... but I think, somewhere along the way, I went wrong ! “

Soha gave her recipe and wrote: “My recipe: 1. Melt 2 tbsp coconut oil in a bowl over a pan of water on very low heat. 2. Whisk in 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, stevia and salt, and stir until smooth and glossy. 3.Add half a tsp vanilla essence and stir well. 4.Pour into molds or a small tray. 5. Freeze for 20–30 mins until set. #bittertruth #notsosweetsuccess #homemadechocolate #healthytreats #sugarfree #wellnesswednesday.”

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor