Sohail Khan meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh residence

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 : Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann shared his experience of meeting Bollywood actor Sohail Khan.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Today, Bollywood's famous actor Sohail Khan came to meet me at Chandigarh residence. I got the opportunity to entertain him. Sohail Khan appreciated the love being given by Punjab and Punjabis."

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/1924747286342434893

Earlier, Sohail also paid a courtesy call on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Haryana CM presented the Srimad Bhagavad Gita to Sohail Khan.

"Film actor Sohail Khan paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji. On this occasion the Chief Minister presented him Shrimad Bhagavad Gita," Haryana BJP posted on their official handle of X on Tuesday morning.

https://x.com/BJP4Haryana/status/1924676141891387799

Sohail Khan and Haryana CM posed for the camera while Nayab Singh Saini presented the Srimad Bhagavad Gita to Sohail Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan started his career as a film producer and director, making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller 'Auzaar', starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz in the film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998) and the less successful 'Hello Brother' (1999).

In 2002, he wrote, produced, directed and made his acting debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. His other successful project was the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) in which he co-starred with his brother Salman Khan. He was also seen in 'Dabangg 3'.

