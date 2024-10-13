Sohail Khan with sister Arpita arrives at Baba Siddique's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actor Sohail Khan with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived at the residence of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot to death to death on Friday.

Sohail and Arpita were joined by BJP leader Shaina NC and singer Lulia Vantur.

Siddique, a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, was shot at near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

As per police, the police have arrested the accused and the two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh who were in Mumbai.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that a total of six round of bullets were fired at Siddique, out of which three hit him. Also, the police have identified the third accused and is likely to be arrested soon.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique will be cremated with full state honours.

