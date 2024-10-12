Sohum Shah announces ‘Crazxy’ on 6th anniversary of ‘Tumbbad

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who witnessed the stellar response to the re-release of his film ‘Tumbbad’ in theatres, has announced his new project titled ‘Crazxy’ on the 6th anniversary of ‘Tumbbad’.

Sohum along with the makers of ‘Tumbbad’ took to Instagram, and shared the update with a motion poster. The poster signifies the pushing of creative boundaries similar to ‘Tumbbad’. This is where peak cinema is unfolding, creating a new landscape of mainstream entertainment and we can't wait to see what Sohum Shah brings to the big screen with Crazxy.

Sohum wrote in the caption, “Doston, aaj ‘Tumbbad’ ko release hue 6 saal ho gaye hai… aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi ho gayi aur humaara ‘Tumbbad’ ka circle complete hua. And after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, ‘CRAZXY’. In cinemas March 7, 2025. GET READY FOR A CRAZXY RIDE (sic)”.

‘CRAZXY’ is written and directed by Girish Kohli, and stars Sohum Shah. After the magnificent visual spectacle of Tumbbad, the makers have moved to the other end of the spectrum presenting a film whose poster is thrilling, edgy, new age and something incredibly innovative.

Tumbbad has made a significant impact with its collections. The re-released version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original release. With this, the film has not only made history but also created a never-seen-before phenomenon.

It followed the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

The film premiered in the critics' week section of the 75th edition of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to be screened there.

