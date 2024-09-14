Sohum Shah says ‘Tumbbad 2’ will be an intense exploration of greed

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is enjoying the response to the re-release of his fantasy horror film ‘Tumbbad’, has said that the upcoming second instalment of the film will be an intense exploration of greed knowing no limits.

‘Tumbbad’, which was released in 2018, harped on the theme of greed and linked it to the Marathi legend of Hastar.

Talking about the sequel to the film, Sohum Shah said, “‘Tumbbad’ has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With ‘Tumbbad 2’, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. ‘Tumbbad 2’ will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

The re-release of ‘Tumbbad’ has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. On its re-release, ‘Tumbbad’ surpassed its original box office numbers.

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega”.

‘Tumbbad’ was directed by Rahi Anil Barve based on a story a friend had told him about in 1993, by the Marathi writer Narayan Dharap. He wrote the first draft in 1997, when he was 18 years old. From 2009 to 2010, he created a 700-page storyboard for the film.

The film follows the story of the lead character’s search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

