'Soldier' stars Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta reunite at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, shares warm hug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta created magic onscreen with their romantic chemistry in the 1998 film 'Soldier', and their reunion at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was surely a treat for the Bollywood fans.

As the two met at the party, they looked cheerful and could be seen sharing hugs. The stunning actress also warmly greeted Bobby's wife, Tania Deol, and the trio posed for the camera with all smiles on their faces.

Preity looked gorgeous in a white Anarkali suit while Bobby opted for a maroon velvet kurta with trousers. Tania wore a gold sequin sari.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film also stars Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal, Suresh Oberoi, Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Salim Ghouse and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was a blockbuster, and the audience loved the movie's storyline and music.

The star-studded night also saw the presence of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, veteran actors Rekha and Hema Malini, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty with her sister Shamita Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Seema Sajdeh, Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, the mother-daughter pair Kajol and Nysa, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and many others.

Each star added a glam quotient to the gala night with their vibrant and festive looks. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani, along with her youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, graced the party. Nita Ambani stunned in a sparkly silver sari, while Radhika also looked gorgeous in a shimmery sari.

Kareena Kapoor turned heads in an ethereal all-white ensemble.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini perfectly captured the festive vibes with her elegant look and grace.

Karan Johar opted for a black kurta, while Tiger Shroff kept it classic in an embellished black kurta paired with trousers.

Gauri Khan dazzled in a gorgeous sari. On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar wore a silver lehenga, paired with a corset blouse and a matching dupatta.

Bollywood diva stunned in a blue sari, adding her glamorous vibe to the event. Suhana Khan also attended the event and looked elegant in ethnic wear.

Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty also posed for the camera.

Veteran actress Rekha stunned everyone with her glamorous look.

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Several other celebs graced the Diwali bash, including Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya, and Aayush Sharma with Arpita Khan Sharma, Sonali Bendre, and many others. Their presence added a touch of glamour to the grand event.

