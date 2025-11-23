Soma Rathod Reflects on Her Doordarshan Days and TV’s Timeless Bond With Viewers

As the world celebrates World Television Day on 21st November, actress Soma Rathod, seen as the warm, fiery and much-loved Pushpa in Tumm Se Tumm Tak, reflects on the journey of Indian television, from the humble Doordarshan era to today’s glittering multi-channel universe, and why TV continues to hold an unshakable emotional grip on audiences.

For Soma, the beginning of her relationship with television was simple, pure and deeply nostalgic.

“My TV memories are from the DD days. We used to wait eagerly for Saturday and Sunday because that’s when cartoons, songs, films and serials were aired. Those weekends were like festivals in every home,” she says. She remembers families planning their evenings around TV timings, neighbours gathering to watch a new episode together, and the excitement of waiting an entire week for a show’s next part, a feeling entirely different from today’s instant, binge-watching culture.

She adds, “We must acknowledge the power of television as a tool for communication and connection. This feels especially meaningful in a country like India where TV has been more than just a screen. It has been a companion, an entertainer, and often a storyteller shaping generations. From news and cultural programmes to daily soaps and family dramas, television has mirrored the changing face of society while also influencing conversations inside homes.” Even amidst the boom of OTT and mobile viewing, Soma believes TV remains unmatched in its reach and emotional impact. “Television is still very relevant because even today, housewives are strongly connected to it,” she explains. “After working the entire day, cooking, taking care of the family, managing the home, TV becomes their personal space for relaxation. It is their comfort zone, the time they dedicate to themselves.

That habit, that connection, has not changed over the years.”

She also feels that the shared experience of watching TV, something OTT does not always create, is what keeps the medium alive. Families continue to gather in front of the screen, discuss storylines, and engage with characters as if they are part of their daily lives.