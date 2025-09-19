"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : 'Homebound' actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa are on cloud nine as their film was chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors appeared full of pride and overwhelmed as they celebrated the milestone. Ishaan Khatter, in a long note, poured out his heart and offered special shoutouts to the team.

"This is the film I've been proudest of and even if it wasn't my film, I would feel the same way. Some films are much bigger than us.. @neeraj.ghaywan i love you so much brother, you deserve this and more. You've made the most humane film in some of the most isolated of times and it's my honour to be a vessel for your vision. Only you could make such an Indian film at its heart with a universal language. @karanjohar for enabling us, deeply understanding and protecting this film like a father," Ishaan Khatter said on Instagram.

Ishaan also mentioned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who served as the executive producer for 'Homebound' and added, "the greatest @martinscorsese_ whose midas touch brought us home."

Further in the post, the actor hailed his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, celebrating their journey on the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOyksg9E6oa/

Likewise, Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her delight on Instagram and wrote, "Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it's been for everyone in our team. At every step, I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOyWSPckupk/

Actor Vishal Jethwa reflected on the historic moment and said, "This moment feels absolutely surreal, it's the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day. To know that Homebound is representing India on the world's biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films," as per a statement.

He also opened up about his experience of working with director Neeraj Ghaywan and co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

"This recognition isn't just a milestone for me personally, it's a testament to the entire team's hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling. I feel proud to be a part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience," he stated.

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The film is all set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26.

