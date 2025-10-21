'Some Films Don't Just Stay on Screen, They Stay in Your Soul': Isha Koppikar on 19 Years of Don

Nineteen years ago, Farhan Akhtar reimagined one of Indian cinema's most iconic films, and the result was a sleek, stylish, adrenaline-fueled Don remake that captivated a new generation while honoring the legacy of the original. As the film completes 19 years, Isha Koppikar, who played a memorable role in the remake, took a moment to reflect on what made that experience so special. Her words capture not just nostalgia, but a deep appreciation for the craft and vision that went into creating cinematic magic.

"19 years later, I still remember the haze, the heat, the thrill," Isha shared. "While the original will always remain one of Indian Cinema's epics, major credit for the success of the remake of Don goes to Farhan (Akhtar) for being able to retain the magic of the original, and re-imagine it to tick all the boxes that the new-gen wanted to see in a film like Don. That set, those lines, that magic we made under Farhan's vision... it's all still as fresh in my memory as if it all happened yesterday. Some films don't just stay on screen they stay in your soul," she recalled.

Isha's reflection beautifully encapsulates what made Farhan Akhtar's Don work so brilliantly. It wasn't just a remake, but a reimagining that understood both the weight of the original and the expectations of contemporary audiences. For Isha, being part of that journey meant more than just another role in her filmography. It was about being part of a film that balanced homage with innovation, nostalgia with newness, and managed to create its own identity while respecting what came before. Nineteen years later, Don remains a benchmark for how to remake a classic, and for Isha Koppikar, the memories of creating that magic under Farhan's vision continue to live vividly, not just on the screen, but in her soul.