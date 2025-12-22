Some of the expectations emerging artists set for themselves are worryingly unrealisitic: Santhosh Narayanan

Chennai, Dec 22 Well known music director Santhosh Narayanan, who has been working on building an ultra transparent, affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music, has now expressed concern over some of the expectations that emerging artists are setting for themselves, saying they were "unrealistic".

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts, he wrote, "I have been flooded with emails and messages from so many emerging artists and performers from the Indie scene in the past few months since we announced my music company. Some of the expectations they set for themselves are worryingly un realistic."

The music director went on to say,"All I would like to tell you future stars and legends is this. It is fine to be unknown, irrelevant or to be never a topic of any worthy discussion as long as what you create has integrity towards what you really want deep inside you as an artist. The art piece always finds its audience."

For the unaware, Santhosh Narayanan had, in October this year, announced that he had begun work on the music streaming platform, which is one of his dream projects.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Santhosh Narayanan had said, "Starting one of my dream projects today. Building an ultra transparent affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music. Will see a massive set of legendary artists and upcoming superstars in this platform."

The music director, who has been known to support independent artists and their music, had gone on to say, "We will keep artist payouts and affordable subscription(if any) at the forefront. Will be built, operated and served from India. Will also be conducting a few hackathon events to identify deserving young talent who we dream to see at the top of the administration. Thank you for the love all these years and this will be my little something to add some joy to your lives. Oru nalla name suggest pannunga (suggest a good name...)."

Santhosh Narayanan, who is considered one of the top music directors in the Tamil film industry, has scored for a number of top films including director Pandiraj's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead and director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro', featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

It may be recalled that last year, Santhosh Narayanan had launched his own enterprise called Rakitaa Entertainment.

At the time of launching the enterprise, Santhosh Narayanan had said, "I arrived in Chennai in 2004 as a 20 year old musician, ambitious to make my mark in the music industry. For nearly a decade, I navigated the industry, parched for opportunities, facing countless challenges to showcase my talent. Those early struggles ultimately paved the way for my career as a film composer."

He then went on to say, "Through this journey, I came to realise the need for a platform that accelerates the careers of deserving musicians, helping them avoid the long waits and struggles I experienced. This vision has now materialised as Rakitaa Entertainment, a venture I've been nurturing for the past two to three years."

The music director, who launched Rakitaa Entertainment on his wedding anniversary, said, "Rakitaa Entertainment is dedicated to putting musicians first, with a commitment to transparency in ownership, payments, and long-term support. We are also in the process of launching a state-of-the-art studio to empower our artists to use as their creative playground."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor