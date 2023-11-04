"Something similar happened to me": Sounmendra Padhi about 'Farrey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Ace director Sounmendra Padhi, known for his cult series 'Jamtara' is all set to come with his new film 'Farrey.'

'Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

"When I was offered 'Farrey' and read the script, I knew that the film's heart was in the right place. It's a very good and gripping story. The reason I wanted to make 'Farrey' was honestly very personal and dates back to many years ago when something similar happened to me," Padhi said.

For Padhi, deciding to make this movie was not just a professional decision but also a very personal one that was based on a momentous event that happSounmendra Padhiened many years ago in his own life.

'Farrey' delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations.

Earlier, Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of 'Farrey,' the debut film of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the poster which he captioned, "Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor