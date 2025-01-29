'Something special is brewing' between Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Mumbai, Jan 29 Looks like Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have joined forces for yet another exciting project. Recently, the lovebirds used their official Instagram handle to share a note claiming that they have something special coming up, and it is not a child.

Their latest IG post read, "Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!" They further shared a picture where we can see their silhouettes in the backdrop of some vibrant lights.

"Stay Tuned! P.S: we are not becoming parents yet", Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana commented with a black heart emoji.

His better half, Tahira Kashyap shared two red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Actress Huma Qureshi's comment saw one red heart emoji.

Actor Akshay Oberoi dropped two red heart emojis as the comment.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, along with actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu flew off to Japan for a fun vacation recently. Soha Ali Khan treated the netizens with a heartwarming photo from the trip on her Instagram handle. The still features the four of them posing for a happy picture together. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya was also a part of the photograph. Posting the pic on social media, Soha Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “In the land of the rising sun JP.”

On the professional front, basking in the success of "Stree 2", Rajkummar Rao will next grace the screen with his upcoming film, 'Maalik.' The actor is expected to be seen in a new avatar in the project touted to be an action thriller. Rajkummar Rao will portray the role of a gangster in the film made under the direction of Pulkit. "Maalik" will be bankrolled by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

