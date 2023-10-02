“Sometimes all you really need…” Kiara Advani relishes Sindhi meal cooked by her mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Kiara Advani channelled her inner foodie by showing love for Sindhi cuisine cooked by her mother Genevieve Advani.

The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actor took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of a delicious Sindhi meal.

Kiara posted a picture of a plate including rice, Sindhi Curry, Aloo Took, and Bhindi Fry.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sometimes all you really need is mamas home food.”

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's film ‘Shershaah’ won the Special Jury Award.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently basking in the success of her film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. It has grossed a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide so far.

In the coming months, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

