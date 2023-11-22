"Sometimes story is more important than...": Divyendu Sharma on working in 'The Railway Men'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Actor Divyendu Sharma, set to star in the character-driven series 'The Railway Men,' opened up about his decision to take on this project and what led him to say "yes" on Wednesday.

Divyenndu Sharma, one of the lead actors in the series shared what attracted him to the film's story.

"One thing I liked when I heard about the film, was the intention to make this kind of film and the honesty of the director. When I use to study in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), there was a friend whose father was at the Bhopal station that night, he used to work with Railways. So, he served his duty throughout the Bhopal Gas leak tragedy and lost his life. So, somewhere an indirect personal touch was there...Sometimes, the story is more important than the character, so I wanted to be associated with the story," he said while speaking to ANI.

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy, showcasing the unshakeable courage of Indian Railways employees and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

Babil Khan also shared his experience and said, "I haven't seen my work, this is the first time I properly saw myself working in 'The Railway Men'. I remember the time when Baba (Irrfan Khan) got the National award for 'Paan Singh Tomar', for me, it's a long way to go. I'm very happy at this moment."

The four-episode series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world's worst industrial disaster. Inspired by true stories, 'The Railway Men' is an account of courage and a salute to humanity. It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India - who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment is out on Netflix on November 18.

