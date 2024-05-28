Somit Jain reveals how he developed 'warrior mindset' for 'Paurashpur 3' role

Mumbai, May 28 Actor Somit Jain, who plays the role of Senapati Agnivardhan in the fantasy period drama 'Paurashpur 3', shared that he developed a warrior-like mindset to portray the ferocious rebel.

Somit said his character is highly ambitious and willing to do anything to achieve his goals.

"Developed a mindset like a warrior, a warlord, and someone who is highly ambitious and would do anything to get to his goals, even if it meant harming, causing destruction, and killing, which Senapati Agnivardhan did. He is a ferocious soul, a rebel. To reach that mindset, I started building a mindset. That's it... As you can see, he kills, hunts, and is brutal," shared Somit.

Talking about the shoot, Somit said: "Every scene was interesting, and the whole experience was amazing, to be honest. My scenes with Maharani (Sherlyn Chopra) have been intense and fierce. I particularly love the scene where we fight and Agnivardhan dies.”

He further shared that shooting bold scenes was also not challenging for him.

“It was pretty comfortable. The rest of the cast, the director, and other crew members were supportive and highly professional, making the process easier," he added.

The show also stars Kajol Tyagi, Anubhav Srivastava, Payal Raha, and Prajakta Dusane.

Directed by KayCee and produced by Sachin Mohite, it is streaming on ALTT.

