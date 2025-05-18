Somy Ali donates 1000 dollars to PM Cares fund to support victims of Kashmir violence

Mumbai, May 18 Former actress Somy Ali has extended her support to the victims of the recent violence in Kashmir by donating $1,000 to the PM Cares Fund.

The actress and philanthropist made this contribution as a heartfelt gesture to honor the affected families and stand in solidarity with those impacted by the unrest. Ali described her donation as her way of paying tribute to the victims and families affected by the violence in Kashmir. Speaking about the same, she shared, “India has always been close to my heart. As someone who believes deeply in justice, healing, and sacrifice, I wish to humbly contribute to the PM CARES Fund in support of our brave Jawans who put their lives on the line every day, and to honor the victims and families affected by violence in Kashmir.”

This gesture is small compared to their courage. But I hope it reflects the unity of humanity beyond borders, beyond religions, and beyond politics. I stand with India’s fight against terrorism and with every family mourning an irreplaceable loss. As the world watches, let India also lead not just with strength, but with compassion,” added Somy.

Somy Ali, a human rights advocate who leads the US-based NGO No More Tears and has launched a movement focused on truth and justice called Somyism, has donated $1,000 to the PM Cares Fund.

Meanwhile, she recently opened up about the importance of empowering girls, stressing that Pakistan's future depends on providing education, fostering innovation, and nurturing compassion. Somy, who was born in Karachi, shared, “Imagine girls from Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad becoming AI analysts, UX designers, and film editors, working remotely for companies in London, Dubai, and San Francisco. Artisans and survivors are launching AI art and fashion collectives with global buyers. Women building ethical AI platforms and creative incubators, generating revenue while transforming their communities. This is not a dream. It’s already happening in Bangladesh, Kenya, and Vietnam. Why not Pakistan?”

