Somy Ali: I don’t believe in resolutions

Mumbai, Dec 15 Former actress Somy Ali shared that she doesn’t believe in resolutions and instead follows being a disciplinary.

As the New year approaches, asked what her new year resolutions are, Somy said: “I don’t believe in resolutions. I believe in being disciplinary and action oriented. My first love will always be to work hands-on with the law enforcement all over the U.S. and The National Human Trafficking Hotline, plus the FBI.”

She said that she wants to be there to comfort the victims, primarily children.

“Because as much as I love them I couldn’t have any of my own. The children I rescue mean the world to me and they are my children. I can relate to their pain and sorrow and my training has taught me to compartmentalize being a victim advocate separate from being me as a person. It’s not easy, but after 17 years I have learned to do it.”

“I never ever thought I would reach a number of 50,233 plus today five more domestic violence victims were rescued. I am in disbelief that my small nonprofit which was initiated from my own bedroom/office is now working nationally and internationally”

She said: “When one is told again and again they are worthless and will never amount up to anything from a young age, they take that to heart and it’s very literal to them. For that child, that teenager, that young adult, to win two U.S. Presidential awards to actually be in the company of President Obama and President Bush is like a dream even today.”

Without resolutions is a way Somy has always lived.

“Life is unpredictable as man makes plans while God laughs. I have always even in India done the opposite of authority out of women being repeatedly oppressed. When I was told by someone that I am a man and only I can have affairs and one night stands.”

“I was astounded even at 17 and had affairs unbeknownst to me that I was being used. Yet as a therapist and self analysis it was a teenager seeking attention and love and if being lied to and being used gave her that so be it. I am not at all ashamed or embarrassed of anything I did or how I lived my life in those 8-9 years in the 90’s. Let’s not forget I didn’t go there to act in films.”

She said that she went into movies to “fall in love and have it reciprocated”.

“Hence, I don’t make plans. I only believe in the law of the universe and want to leave a legacy that I fought till my last breath for my mother’s sake whom I couldn’t save when I was five and the millions of women, children, our LGBTQ families. SomyAliProductionsLLC.com is already moving forward.”

She said that she is working as a producer, writer, director and an actor in short films to submit to festivals.

“Therefore, I am content as I can create films of substance that tell the truth. I no longer have to fear hiding because I have in my hands the license to create anything I want and write. This time around there is nothing there that will stop me.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor