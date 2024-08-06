'Son of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur begin shooting with prayers, dancing to dhol beats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Following the success at the box office in 2012, Ajay Devgn is back to enthrall the audience with the sequel of the action comedy 'Son of Sardaar'. The makers have commenced shooting in the UK.

Sharing this exciting news with his fans, Ajay took to his Instagram handle to announce the Muhurat of the film.

The video posted by Ajay opens with the actor offering prayers before start of the shoot. His son, Yug Devgan, who was also present at the event in UK, posed with the film's clapboard.

The clip features many shots of Ajay in a turban.

The leading lady in the film, Mrunal Thakur spread happiness on sets by playing the dhol and dressed in traditional Punjabi attire.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team."

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film has an extensive shoot schedule in the UK, followed by India.

Ajay Devgn recently engaged with fans on Instagram through an 'Ask Me Anything' session, drawing attention with a lighthearted response to queries about a sequel to his popular film 'Son of Sardaar'.

During the session held a day before the release of his new romantic thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', Devgn fielded a fan's question about the anticipated sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama.

In his characteristic humorous style, Devgn responded, "Thoda ruk jaao Paaji," which translates to "Just wait a bit, buddy."

'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwani Dhir, features Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, 'Son of Sardaar 2' is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

