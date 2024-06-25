Sonaksh-Zaheer's wedding reception photoshoot exudes love and joy

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have melted hearts with their latest wedding reception photoshoot, showcasing their love and joy in a series of beautiful images.

The actors, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, have been together for seven years and recently shared glimpses of their special day on social media.

Sonakshi, radiant in a red saree, adorned with a slick bun and flowers, complemented by an emerald necklace and earrings, posted the enchanting photos on Instagram.

Her caption read, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from everyonefriends, families, and teamsit was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished, and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Zaheer, looking dapper in a white kurta and pyjama, matched Sonakshi's elegance perfectly.

The couple's photos radiate happiness and contentment, capturing the essence of their love story.

The wedding reception was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood luminaries including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others.

These stars came together to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union, adding to the sparkle of the evening.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sonakshi reflected on their journey of love and togetherness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," she wrote, marking their marriage to Zaheer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor