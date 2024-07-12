Sonakshi exudes boss lady vibes in wide-legged long trousers, blazer and shirt

Mumbai, July 12 Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently on a promotional spree for her new spooky comedy 'Kakuda', shared pictures from her new photoshoot on Friday, exuding major boss lady vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has 28.3 million followers, posted a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a white shirt, a black blazer, and matching wide-legged trousers.

For her makeup, Sonakshi opted for a matte look with nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, thick brows, and perfectly contoured cheeks. Her hair is tied in a neat bun, and she accessorised the outfit with gold earrings and matching rings.

The diva also flaunted her big diamond wedding ring.

In the caption, Sonakshi wrote: “You’re not the boss of me... I am.”

Meanwhile, the supernatural comedy film ‘Kakuda’ stars Riteish Deshmukh as Victor, Sonakshi as Indira, and Saqib Saleem as Sunny in the lead roles, with Aasif Khan playing the pivotal role of Kilvish.

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi. It features spine-tingling moments intertwined with side-splitting humour.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is now streaming on ZEE5.

On the personal front, Sonakshi married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in a civil ceremony at her new apartment, 81 Aureate, in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The couple's reception was held on the same day at Bastian, a restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, known for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in a special appearance in the science fiction action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles.

The actress next has ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor