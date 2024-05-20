Sonakshi Sinha along with her mother Poonam Sinha cast votes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Amidst Mumbai's election atmosphere, actor Sonakshi Sinha along with her mother Poonam Sinha cast their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday.

In the visuals captured by ANI, Sonakshi happily posed for shutterbugs and showed her inked finger after exercising her right to vote.

Sara Ali Khan also was snapped with her mother Amrita Singh at a polling centre in Mumbai.

Dressed in her signature white kurta set, Sara was seen with Amrita at her designated polling booth in Mumbai.

Apart from her, other stars, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.

The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also going to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting process.

